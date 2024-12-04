WELLINGTON, Dec 4 — Dangerous weather has halted the search for three foreign climbers missing on New Zealand’s tallest mountain, police said today, adding they had “grave concerns” for the trio.

Two United States citizens and a Canadian national were reported missing Monday evening after failing to show up for a pre-arranged flight.

Police said the alpine terrain of 3,700-metre Mount Cook was “difficult to navigate” and bad weather had forced them to suspend the search until at least Thursday.

“Police hold grave concerns for the three men,” they said in a statement.

Rescue teams had earlier found several pieces of discarded climbing gear they believed belonged to the men.

The two US citizens were identified as Kurt Blair, 56, and Carlos Romero, 50.

Police withheld the name of the Canadian climber “due to family wishes”.

New Zealand’s official tourism body recommends that only “well-prepared, experienced mountaineers” attempt to tackle Mount Cook.

“The weather can change very suddenly—be prepared for heavy rainfall, snow and/or high winds.” — AFP