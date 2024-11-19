SEOUL, Nov 19 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met yesterday with Russia’s natural resources minister in Pyongyang, state media reported, as visiting delegations from Moscow highlighted deepening ties amid the Ukraine war.

Kim met with Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, who is leading a delegation to an inter-governmental panel on “cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Meanwhile a delegation from a Russian military academy also arrived in the North Korean capital, KCNA said, without providing details on the purpose of the visit.

This picture taken on November 17, 2024 and released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on November 18, 2024 shows Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov (left) being welcomed upon his arrival at Pyongyang International Airport. — KCNA pic via KNS/AFP

The United States and South Korea have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, with experts saying Kim was eager for Moscow’s advanced technology, plus battle experience for his troops, in return.

North Korea recently ratified a landmark defence pact with Russia, formalising months of tightening military bonds between two nations that were Communist allies throughout the Cold War.

Noting the new treaty, Kim called in his meeting with Kozlov for “further promoting” trade as well as “scientific and technological exchange,” according to KCNA.

Their meeting “proceeded in a friendly and sincere atmosphere,” KCNA said.

In exchange for North Korea’s sending troops, the West fears Russia is offering technological support that could advance Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

The reclusive state recently fired a salvo of ballistic missiles and tested a new solid-fuel ICBM, while Washington has said that North Korean troops have begun combat operations alongside Russian forces. — AFP