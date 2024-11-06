JERUSALEM, Nov 6 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today congratulated Donald Trump, who claimed victory in the US presidential election, calling it “history’s greatest comeback” and a new beginning in the US-Israel alliance.

The United States is Israel’s top ally and military backer, and the election came at a critical time for the Middle East amid wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

Other Israeli officials also congratulated Trump, including Israel Katz who was named defence minister on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to President-elect @realDonald Trump on his historic victory. Together, we’ll strengthen the US-Israel alliance, bring back the hostages, and stand firm to defeat the axis of evil led by Iran,” Katz said on X.

President Isaac Herzog also applauded Trump and said he looked forward to strengthen US-Israel ties.

“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on your historic return to the White House... I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ironclad bond between our peoples, to build a future of peace and security for the Middle East, and to uphold our shared values,” Herzog said in a statement.

The statements came a day after Netanyahu sacked defence minister Yoav Gallant, following public differences over the war with Hamas in Gaza.

The removal of Gallant—a hawk on the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon who also pushed for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza—was announced on the same day as the presidential election in the United States, Israel’s top military backer.

Netanyahu and Gallant have frequently clashed over Israel’s retaliatory military offensive against Hamas following the Palestinian militant group’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Shortly after Gallant’s removal, thousands of people took to the streets of commercial hub Tel Aviv, chanting slogans against Netanyahu and demanding the return of 97 hostages held in Gaza.

Gideon Saar, who has been appointed as the new foreign minister to replace Katz, also welcomed Trump.

“We welcome your strong and dedicated leadership as we work to build a better future of security and cooperation for the Middle East,” Saar said on X. — AFP