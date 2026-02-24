MARUDI, Feb 24 — A man was killed while his wife survived after the pickup truck they were travelling in plunged into a ravine, about 15 metres deep, near the Pelutan Camp in Ulu Baram early today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received an emergency call regarding the accident at 12.49am, and dispatched a team from the Marudi station to the scene, located about 220 kilometres away.

“Upon arrival at 7.50am, the team found a Toyota Hilux had plunged into the ravine, with a man trapped in the vehicle,” it said in a statement today.

Firefighters used safety ropes to descend into the ravine before extricating the man and bringing him up on a stretcher.

“The man was sent to a nearby clinic by a team of firefighters, but was confirmed dead.

“The victim’s wife had earlier been rescued by workers from the Pelutan Camp and taken to the Long San Clinic by Ministry of Health personnel. She is reported to be in a stable condition,” it added. — Bernama