TEHRAN, Oct 25 — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said yesterday that its ally Hezbollah is Lebanon’s best defence against Israel, which has been pummelling the country for a month to crush the militant group.

Israel since September 23 has launched a series of strikes against Hezbollah strongholds, especially around the capital Beirut, and has launched ground operations into southern Lebanon.

At least 1,552 people have been killed in the country, according to an AFP count based on official sources, while the UN says some 800,000 have been displaced.

“Hezbollah is the strongest defender of Lebanon and the strongest shield against the greed of the Zionist regime, which has long been aiming at the disintegration of Lebanon,” the Iranian head of state said in a statement.

Since the establishment of the Islamic Republic after a 1979 revolution, Iran has made support for the Palestinian cause one of the pillars of its foreign policy. It does not recognize the State of Israel, describing it as a “Zionist entity”.

Khamenei’s statement was a reaction to Hezbollah’s confirmation on Wednesday of the death of Hashem Safieddine, who had been expected to lead the movement after the death of Hassan Nasrallah. They were killed in separate Israeli bombings.

His comments came the same day France hosted in Paris an international conference that raised US$800 million (RM3.48 billion) in humanitarian aid for Lebanon.

“The war must end as soon as possible, there must be a ceasefire in Lebanon,” French President Emmanuel Macron said sitting alongside the country’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Macron called on Hezbollah to stop its “provocations” and reminded Israel that in Lebanon its past “military successes do not necessarily represent victory.” — AFP