NEW DELHI, Oct 14 — Muslims in India are reporting job losses and the potential closure of their businesses following the introduction of a controversial policy requiring restaurants to publicly display the names of all employees.

The Guardian reported that this mandate was first implemented in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a prominent figure within the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Recently, the opposition Congress party in Himachal Pradesh announced it would adopt similar regulations.

Both state governments claim the policy aims to enhance compliance with health and safety standards, as well as vending regulations.

However, critics, including local activists, argue that these measures disproportionately target Muslim workers and establishments.

In a society where names often indicate religious and caste affiliations, there is increasing apprehension among Muslim business owners that the policy could provoke violence or economic boycotts from radical Hindu groups.

“This order is dangerous; it forces us to wear our religion on our sleeve,” Tabish Aalam, a 28-year-old chef from Lucknow, was quoted as saying.

The BJP, which has ruled India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nearly a decade, has been accused of fostering an environment of anti-Muslim discrimination.

Since Adityanath took office in 2017, he has enacted several policies that critics claim enable the targeting of Muslims or promote anti-Muslim conspiracy theories.

In light of the new regulations, several business owners in Uttar Pradesh reported that they have had to dismiss Muslim employees out of fear for their safety.

Rafiq, a 45-year-old owner of a restaurant in Muzaffarnagar, told The Guardian that he terminated the contracts of his four Muslim staff members after police insisted that he publicly display their names.

“I had to fire my Muslim staff because I was concerned for their safety following the order,” he said.

Despite police pressure, Rafiq has resisted compliance with the order but indicated he might be forced to close his business if necessary.

He suspects that the policy is intended to discourage patrons from frequenting Muslim-owned establishments.

Reports of targeted harassment against Muslim vendors have increased in Uttar Pradesh, with calls for economic boycotts also becoming more vocal.

Recently, a leader of the right-wing Hindu group Bajrang Dal was filmed urging supporters to pledge not to purchase goods from Muslim shopkeepers.

BJP spokesman Praveen Garg defended the policy, claiming it is aimed at ensuring hygiene in restaurants.

He added that the government had acted after becoming aware of incidents where food was allegedly contaminated.

Despite these claims, allegations of a “Muslim conspiracy” regarding food contamination lack substantive evidence.

In July, India’s Supreme Court blocked a separate order requiring restaurants along a pilgrimage route to display owners’ names, labelling it discriminatory.