TAIPEI, Oct 13 — Taiwan was on “alert” as it detected a Chinese aircraft carrier to its south today, the self-ruled island’s defence ministry said.

“China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier group has entered waters near the Bashi Channel and is likely to proceed into the western Pacific,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that its military “remains on alert, prepared to respond as necessary”.

China has ramped up military activity around Taiwan in recent years, sending in warplanes and other military aircraft while Chinese ships maintain a near-constant presence around its waters.

The Liaoning aircraft carrier detection comes after US State Secretary Antony Blinken warned China on Friday against taking any “provocative” action on Taiwan, following a speech by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te during the island’s National Day celebrations a day earlier.

Lai, who China calls a “separatist”, vowed Thursday to “resist annexation” of the island, and insisted Beijing and Taipei were “not subordinate to each other”.

China warned after the speech that Lai’s “provocations” would result in “disaster” for the people of Taiwan. — AFP



