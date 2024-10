JERUSALEM, Oct 13 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today called on the UN chief to remove UN peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon out of “harm’s way”.

“Mr Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm’s way. It should be done right now, immediately,” Netanyahu said in a video statement issued by his office. At least five UN peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israeli forces fight against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. — AFP