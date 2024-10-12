JERUSALEM, Oct 12 — The Israeli military is conducting a thorough review after being notified that two UN peacekeepers were “inadvertently” hurt in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army said in a statement on Friday. — Reuters
Israel says will investigate ‘inadvertent’ attack on UN peackeepers in Lebanon
