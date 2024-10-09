JAKARTA, Oct 9 — President Joko Widodo has designated two new special economic zones (SEZs) in Banten and Batam, aimed at strengthening Indonesia’s education and healthcare sectors.

Starting from October 7, the International Education, Technology and Health SEZ in Tangerang, Banten, and the International Health Tourism SEZ in Batam are in operation and are expected to make a significant impact on the economy.

“Each SEZ has a specific development focus and is expected to significantly impact the economy, create jobs, and attract investments,” the National SEZ Council secretary-general Rizal Edwin Manansang said in a statement.

The Banten SEZ covers 59.68 hectares with a target investment of 18.8 trillion rupiah (US$1.2 billion); aims to create 13,446 jobs, and will feature international education facilities, including Monash University, while focusing on digital technology and integrated healthcare services.

The International Health Tourism SEZ in Batam aims to attract 6.91 trillion rupiah (US$442.3 million) in investments and create over 105,000 jobs by developing international-standard healthcare services and enhancing medical tourism, set to be operational by 2026.

“In partnership with an Indian multinational healthcare group, Apollo Hospitals, the SEZ is set to provide international-standard healthcare services, enhancing Indonesia’s position as a competitive health tourism destination,” Rizal said.

With the addition of these two SEZs, the total number established by the president has risen to 24, with eight more currently in the process of designation.

The existing 22 SEZs include 12 industrial zones, tourism zones (seven), digital zones (two), and a maintenance, repair and overhaul zone, known as Batam Aero Technic.

Since their establishment, these 22 SEZs have recorded investments totalling 205.2 trillion rupiah (US$13.14 billion) and have generated employment for 132,227 people across 368 active business entities. — Bernama