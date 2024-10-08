BANGKOK, Oct 10 — Several areas in Bangkok and nearby provinces were blanketed with hazardous levels of smog yesterday, as pollution became trapped in stagnant air.

The Pollution Control Department reported that levels of particulate matter 2.5 microns and less in diameter (PM2.5) exceeded the safe threshold of 35 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over 24 hours in parts of the capital and nearby provinces including Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon as of 11am.

In Bangkok, unsafe PM2.5 levels ranged from 37 to 48.8µg/m3 in districts such as Bang Bon, Bang Kholaem, Bang Khunthian, Bang Na, Bang Phlad, Bang Rak, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok Yai, Bung Khum, Chatuchak, Chom Thong, Khlong San, Laksi, Nong Khaem, Pathumwan, Phasicharoen, Pomprap Sattrupai, Rat Burana, Samphanthawong, Sathon, Thon Buri, Thawi Watthana, Thung Khru, and Wang Thong Lang. The highest reading was 48.8µg/m3 in Sathon.

In provinces around Bangkok, unhealthy PM2.5 levels were recorded in Krathumbaen and Muang districts of Samut Sakhon (38.3-53.4µg/m3), Muang and Phra Pradaeng districts of Samut Prakan (37.9-46µg/m3), Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi (45.9µg/m3), and Muang district of Nakhon Pathom (46.1µg/m3).

The nationwide peak was recorded in Muang district of Kanchanaburi, at 58.8µg/m3, while the lowest level was 3.2µg/m3 in Muang district of Phangnga.

The Meteorological Department expects the smog to persist in Greater Bangkok until October 16.