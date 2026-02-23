SEOUL, Feb 23 — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung praised the resolve of Brazil’s leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of talks in Seoul on today, saying both rose to the top from hardscrabble beginnings.

Lula is the first Brazilian president to pay a state visit to South Korea in more than 20 years, meeting Lee for a summit expected to focus on high-tech trade.

Both leaders famously clawed their way to the top from unlikely beginnings—Lee worked in a sweatshop to support his family, while Lula dropped out of school to sell peanuts and shine shoes.

“Rising from the life of a young labourer, you have demonstrated through your own journey that democracy is the most powerful instrument for social and economic development,” Lee said in a statement.

“Your path in life and politics, always one step ahead, deeply resonates with my own journey.

“I have no doubt that, with your integrity, resolve, and indomitable courage, Brazil will continue to flourish.”

Lula was controversially jailed in 2018 on charges of corruption, but was released after the presiding judge was found to be biased.

“I offer my full support for your life, struggle and achievements, which will be remembered as a lasting chapter in the history of global democracy,” Lee said.

The pair reportedly bonded on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada last year, swapping stories of their difficult childhoods.

Brazil is one of South Korea’s largest trading partners in South America. — AFP