LONDON, Oct 4 — Boris Johnson revealed in his memoir that a listening device was found in his personal bathroom at the Foreign Office after it was used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Johnson claimed Netanyahu’s security team discovered the bugging device in the toilet after he had excused himself during a 2017 visit.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Johnson described the bathroom as a “secret annexe” and compared it to the gents’ toilets in a posh London club.

In his book Unleashed, Johnson humorously wrote: “Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox.”

When asked for more details, Johnson said everything about the incident was already mentioned in his memoir.

It was not clear whether Israel was questioned or faced consequences for the bugging incident.

Around the same time, Israel was also accused of planting surveillance devices near the White House, according to USofficials.

During Netanyahu’s visit, Johnson, who was then foreign secretary, joked about his office’s historical significance, impressing Netanyahu with references to the Balfour Declaration.