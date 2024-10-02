BANGKOK, Oct 2 – Police have charged the driver of a bus that caught fire yesterday, killing 20 students and three teachers in Pathum Thani here, with four criminal offences.

The Bangkok Post reported that the driver, Samarn Chankut, 48, faced charges of with reckless driving causing danger to people or property, reckless driving causing death, careless driving causing physical or mental harm to other people, and failing to provide assistance after an accident.

According to Deputy Police Chief Pol Maj Gen Chayanont Meesati, he had fled the scene but later turned himself in to police on the same night.

Samarn told investigators that he left the scene in shock after the tragic accident.

He reportedly told the police that the bus suddenly lost balance, like it hit a pothole, before crashing and bursting into flames.

The bus was transporting students and teachers to an exhibition when the accident occurred on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road near noon yesterday.

Police officers and nurses stand near media representatives as an ambulance carrying victims' remains leaves the forensic institute at the police hospital in Bangkok, on October 2, 2024. — AFP pic

The driver said he believed a tyre or airbag might have burst, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which crashed into another car before hitting the median.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities examining the bus, which had been converted to run on natural gas.

The bus was carrying 38 students and six teachers, with 23 people confirmed dead and three others critically injured.

Authorities are working on identifying all the victims through DNA samples, with most bodies expected to be identified soon.