HONG KONG, Sept 30 — Hong Kong police arrested 185 people in a three-day citywide crackdown on triad-related activities and violent crime, authorities announced on Monday.

The operation, named “Flowingshade,” was coordinated by the organised crime and triad bureau, starting last Thursday to target triad gangs and disrupt their income streams, according to a report published in the South China Morning Post today.

Officers raided entertainment venues such as mahjong parlours, nightclubs, and illegal gambling dens.

Among those arrested were 11 visitors from mainland China, 51 non-Chinese residents, and eight individuals who entered the city unlawfully.

“Police will continue to enhance intelligence gathering and take targeted law enforcement actions in a timely manner to tackle violent crimes, triad-related activities, and their sources of income,” said a police spokesperson.

The operation comes amid a rise in violent and triad-related crimes, with authorities intensifying efforts to curb criminal activity across the city.

The number of violent crimes in the city increased by 8.3 per cent in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period last year.

There were 6,078 violent crimes reported this year, up from 5,610 in 2023.

Additionally, triad-related crimes rose by 9.2 per cent to 1,149 cases this year from 1,052 cases last year.

To address these concerns and improve public safety, authorities plan to install over 600 police surveillance cameras across the city this year.

This is part of a larger plan to install around 2,000 cameras each year.

The Mong Kok entertainment and shopping district was selected as the pilot location for the surveillance camera scheme in March.

Fifteen sets of cameras were installed there to test the effectiveness of the system.