TOKYO, Sept 29 — The Tokyo government has launched a new dating app for smartphones that uses artificial intelligence to match people who are serious about marriage based on their values, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Tokyo Enmusubi, meaning Tokyo matchmaking, is available for people over 18 who live in or commute to the Japanese capital. Users undergo an online interview upon registration, and they must also submit photo identification and documents proving their income and that they are legally single to ensure security on the platform.

The move is part of broader efforts to boost Japan’s declining birth rate, and the Tokyo metropolitan government aims to provide support to singles and families at various stages in their lives — from the initial meeting to marriage, childbirth and child-rearing.

Users can download the app onto their smartphone or access the platform’s website via computer. Registration costs 11,000 yen (RM320), and membership is valid for two years.

The service’s AI technology will suggest potential love interests to each other based on an assessment of 110 questions.

Users are also able to search for partners based on their desired traits.

“There are many people who want to get married but have not actively pursued relationships,” a metropolitan government official said. “We want to help encourage them to take the first step.” — Bernama-Kyodo