TOKYO, Sept 28 — Japan’s political landscape is set for a transformation as Shigeru Ishiba, the former defence minister, ascends to the role of prime minister.

In fact, Ishiba is no stranger to the political spotlight. He narrowly missed the top job in 2012, losing to Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader, who was tragically assassinated.

Now, he is making waves not just for his political ambitions but also for his penchant for cosplay.

In a memorable appearance at the completion ceremony of the Kurayoshi Figure Museum in his hometown of Tottori Prefecture in 2018, he donned the costume of Majin Buu, a beloved character from the iconic anime Dragon Ball.

That light-hearted moment quickly became a hot topic on Twitter, racking up over 6,400 retweets. Media outlets like Kotaku highlighted his cosplay as a refreshing and approachable side of political life.

With his new appointment, that cosplay photo has resurfaced, drawing attention beyond Japan as Ishiba’s playful embrace of pop culture captivates a broader audience.

Video: Japan's next Prime Minister, Ishiba Shigeru, explained why he cosplayed as Dragon Ball character Majin Buu. He says he showed up for the opening ceremony of a figure museum, was handed the costume by an organizer, and didn't have time to say no. pic.twitter.com/mYNguPVqXo — Jeffrey J. Hall (@mrjeffu) September 27, 2024

Ishiba will officially take office on Tuesday after winning the presidency of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last Friday.

When Ishiba’s victory was announced, his emotions were palpable, AFP reported that he wiped tears from his eyes and bowed repeatedly as his colleagues congratulated him.

In his acceptance speech, he was quoted as saying: “I will do my utmost to believe in the people, to speak the truth with courage and sincerity, and to make this country a safe and secure place where everyone can live with a smile on their face once again.”