GEORGETOWN, Sept 28 — Three restaurants in Penang have been ordered to close for 14 days after rat droppings were found on their kitchen floors and washing areas during an operation conducted yesterday.

New Straits Times reported that the eateries, located in Lebuh Tek Son, Jalan Penang, and Lebuh Pantai, were inspected as part of an integrated operation by the Penang Island City Council’s (MBPP) licensing department and the state Immigration Department.

According to the council, the shut-down order was made under the MBPP bylaws under the Food Establishment Act By-laws 1991.

The council’s statement highlighted that the operation focused on maintaining cleanliness and verifying the employment status of foreign workers at these premises.

The three restaurants were also found to have failed to provide scheduled pest control.

Additionally, the immigration department arrested six foreign workers at two of the inspected premises.

Five of the workers did not have valid travel documents, while one was found to have overstayed their visa.