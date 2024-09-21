JAKARTA, Sept 21 — New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed more than 19 months after being kidnapped by armed separatists in Indonesia's Papua, authorities said today.

Mehrtens was freed and picked up by a joint team in the Nduga area and was undergoing health check-ups and a psychological examination in Timika regency, the Indonesian police said in a statement.

A faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), led by Egianus Kogoya, kidnapped Mehrtens on Feb. 7, 2023, after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.

"We are pleased and relieved to confirm that Phillip Mehrtens is safe and well and has been able to talk with his family. This news must be an enormous relief for his friends and loved ones," said New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

A range of New Zealand government agencies had been working with Indonesian authorities and others towards securing Mehrtens' release, Peters said in a statement.

Indonesian Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, head of Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations, said, "We are prioritising approach through religious leaders, church leaders, traditional leaders and Egianus Kogoya's close family to minimise casualties and maintain the safety of the pilot."

The Indonesian police said they would hold a press conference later today. — Reuters