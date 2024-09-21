BEIJING, Sept 21 — Chinese media have reported details of the suspect arrested in the stabbing murder of a Japanese child in Shenzhen.

China Daily reported that the man, surnamed Zhong, is 44 years old and without a steady job.

He had previously been arrested for crimes such as damaging public telecommunication equipment in 2015 in Dongguan, Guangdong and in 2019, he was arrested for “allegedly disturbing public order.”

Zhong has stabbed the 10-year-old boy while the latter was on his way to school and is said to have admitted to the crime.

Chinese officials have released little information on the case besides classifying it as an isolated incident.

The stabbing occurred on September 18, with the child succumbing to his injuries in hospital the following morning.