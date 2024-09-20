AVIGNON (France), Sept 20 — One of dozens of men accused of raping a Frenchwoman drugged unconscious by her husband told a court yesterday he realised something was wrong during their encounter that he now concedes was sexual assault.

The defendant, a 44-year-old supermarket employee and father of three, is among 50 men charged over the decade-long mass rape of Gisele Pelicot, a case that has horrified France.

The woman’s then-husband Dominique Pelicot has admitted to drugging her into unconsciousness and inviting strangers to rape her.

The man, identified only as Lionel R., admitted in court that he had indeed raped Gisele Pelicot on December 2, 2018, though he said that had not been his intention.

“Since I never obtained Mrs Pelicot’s consent, I have no choice but to accept the facts,” he told the court.

He also asked Gisele Pelicot, 71, to forgive him, adding he knew it was “too late.”

“I never meant to hurt you and I did,” he said as she listened impassively.

“It’s horrible to think that I’m part of this nightmare. This apology won’t change anything, but I wanted to tell you anyway.”

Gisele Pelicot, who has become a feminist icon since demanding a public trial, on Wednesday said she felt “humiliated” by suggestions from some defence lawyers that she had given her consent.

“No, there are no different types of rape,” she said. “Rape is rape.”

The trial has horrified France, including because 71-year-old Dominique Pelicot’s co-defendants include apparently ordinary men such as a fireman, a nurse and a journalist, many of them with families.

Forty-nine co-defendants are accused of raping or attempting to rape Gisele Pelicot, and one is accused of imitating Dominique Pelicot to sexually assault his own wife.

‘Huge error’

Lionel R. told the court that he had made contact on a libertine website with Dominique Pelicot, who suggested he have sex with his wife.

Lionel R., who was active in the swinger scene at the time, said Pelicot’s explanations were “not very clear”, but he believed he was participating in a game.

“There was talk of medical drugs. Sometimes of her taking them, and sometimes of him administering them to her,” he said.

Pelicot sent him pictures of his wife naked in the couple’s garden, he said.

“I never imagined that she might not be part of this game. That was my first huge error,” Lionel R. said.

After arriving at the couple’s home he entered the bedroom where Gisele Pelicot was lying unconscious and penetrated her.

“I followed his directions, he became very pushy,” Lionel R. said of Dominique Pelicot.

At one point Gisele Pelicot began to move.

“He told me to leave the room, and that’s when I realised that something was wrong,” he said.

Lionel R., who spent 12 months in detention during the pre-trial investigation and is now divorced, said his own life had “also been destroyed”.

Dominique Pelicot, who spoke afterwards, argued that he had never forced anyone.

“He’s repenting, but it’s perhaps a little late,” he said, referring to Lionel R.

Another man who was also allegedly recruited by Dominique Pelicot, 72-year-old Jacques C., denied in his testimony the accusations of rape and insisted he had just touched Gisele Pelicot.

The former firefighter asked her for “forgiveness”.

“I have a great deal of respect for women,” he said.

Stephane Babonneau, one of Gisele Pelicot’s lawyers, said his apologies seemed “to lack depth”.

‘Patriarchal society’

Gisele Pelicot, who obtained a divorce in August, has received praise for demanding the trial be open to the public to raise awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets to support her at the weekend.

Famous French singer Renaud yesterday took to social media to express his “admiration” for Gisele Pelicot.

Seventeen men are in custody, as is Pelicot himself, but 32 other defendants are attending as free men.

One co-defendant, still at large, is being tried in absentia. — AFP