KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The suggestion for the inclusion of “fish milk” in Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto’s free lunch programme has triggered debate over its suitability as a substitute for cow’s milk as well as its benefits.

According to The Straits Times, “fish milk” is made from locally-produced fish protein processed into a powder and then liquid form, is flavoured to mask its “fishy” taste.

The idea of using fish milk emerged in early September when Sis Apik Wijayanto, president director of state-owned food company ID Food, discussed exploring alternatives to cow’s milk.

ID Food is set to play a key role in implementing Prabowo’s meal plan, which aims to provide daily lunches for all children in Indonesia starting in January 2025, at a cost of IDR71 trillion (RM19 billion).

Fish milk was introduced as part of a government initiative in 2023, led by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, to utilise the country’s abundant fish resources.

Indonesian companies like Beri Protein have collaborated with state-owned enterprises to develop and promote fish milk, though it is primarily sold as a supplement rather than a direct milk substitute.

Domestic fresh milk production meets only 22.7 per cent of the country’s needs, with the rest imported.

Although the government has yet to confirm fish milk’s role in the free lunch programme, it has not been ruled out.

Critics argue that fish milk may not be ideal for children due to potential high sugar content and lack of scientific evidence supporting its long-term health benefits. There are also concerns about allergens, taste, aroma, and texture.

However, supporters highlight its environmental benefits compared to cow’s milk, which requires more resources.

Fish milk is praised for providing essential amino acids and Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids, which support brain development and cognitive function.

Officials argue that fish milk is a cost-effective option that can be scaled up as needed, given the country’s large fish resources.