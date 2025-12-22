KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — City police confirmed today that no casualties were reported following an accident involving several vehicles and a Malaysian Red Crescent Society (PBSM) ambulance at a traffic light intersection along Jalan Usahawan 6 in Setapak.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said eight people, including a nine-year-old, survived the incident, which occurred at around 8.10am.

Earlier, a 36-second video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the ambulance being struck on its right side before veering towards several motorcyclists and a child riding pillion.

Mohd Zamzuri said initial investigations found that the ambulance, driven by a 34-year-old with a 24-year-old passenger, failed to slow down when entering the intersection despite having its sirens and emergency lights switched on.

“Initial investigations found that a vehicle travelling straight from Wangsa Maju was proceeding through the intersection when the traffic light was green.

“At the same time, a PBSM ambulance van approaching from Jalan Kilang, with its emergency lights and siren activated, entered the intersection against a red light and collided with the said travelling vehicle.

“Due to the collision, the ambulance crashed and struck several others waiting at the intersection,” he said in a statement here.

At the time of the incident, the ambulance was unoccupied and responding to an emergency call involving a patient at the nearby Gombak Setia People’s Housing Project (PPR).

All but one victim sustained minor injuries, with a 40-year-old motorcyclist suffering a fractured femur.

Mohd Zamzuri said all of the victims received treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur and the case remains under further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Members of the public with any information are urged to contact the nearest police station or the Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999. — Bernama