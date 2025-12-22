KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Asean foreign ministers have urged Cambodia and Thailand to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to cease all forms of hostilities.

The ministers call on both sides to restore mutual trust, return to dialogue, and work towards a peaceful and durable resolution to the ongoing border situation between the two countries.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the call was made during the Special Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (Special AMM) here, which encouraged the use of bilateral mechanisms and the good offices of the Asean Chair, the revival of cooperation in humanitarian demining, and the implementation of military de-escalation along the shared border under the observation of the Asean Observer Team (AOT).

“The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for international boundary and of international law, for the promotion of peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region,” he told a press conference after chairing the meeting here, Monday.

Mohamad chaired the Special AMM in Malaysia’s capacity as Asean Chair.

He added that the Asean foreign ministers also welcomed discussions on the resumption of the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, noting that the next General Border Committee (GBC) will convene on Dec 24 to discuss the implementation and verification of the ceasefire.

“The Asean foreign ministers expressed hope for de-escalation of hostilities as soon as possible. The Asean foreign ministers undertook to remain seized of the matter,” he said.

Held in Kuala Lumpur, the Special AMM was convened pursuant to the decision of the prime ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand on Dec 11, amid continued tensions along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

Mohamad said Malaysia briefed the meeting on the efforts by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his capacity as Asean Chair to encourage both parties to cease hostilities, while the AOT presented its assessment based on its mandate. Cambodia and Thailand also shared their respective positions.

The Asean foreign ministers expressed appreciation for the continued engagement by Anwar and United States (US) President Donald Trump, along with the active participation of Asean member states and China, in promoting a peaceful resolution to the situation.

They were heartened by the willingness of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to continue engaging with the Asean Chair to ease tensions and prevent misunderstandings that could further escalate the situation.

Mohamad said the meeting expressed serious concern over the continued tensions and hostilities, which have resulted in significant number of casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure, and the displacement of civilians on both sides of the border.

“(The Asean ministers) called upon both parties to ensure that civilians residing in the affected border areas are able to return, without obstruction and in safety and dignity, to their homes and normal livelihoods as they existed prior to the outbreak of hostilities,” he said.

The meeting reaffirmed Asean unity and solidarity, as well as Asean centrality, in ensuring regional peace, security, stability, and prosperity in accordance with the Asean Charter.

It also recalled the ceasefire arrangement of July 28, the decisions of the Extraordinary General Border Committee meeting on Aug 7, and the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration signed on Oct 26, urging both Cambodia and Thailand to fully and effectively implement these commitments.

The meeting, which lasted more than two hours, was attended by foreign ministers and officials from member countries and the Asean Secretariat, including Asean Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn. — Bernama