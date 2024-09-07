LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 —Two animal lovers who stopped on a US freeway to rescue a stranded kitten caused a three-vehicle crash—and then lost the cat they were trying to help.

The couple spotted the stray moggy as they drove east on the CA-91 near Los Angeles on Wednesday, California Highway Patrol Officer Javier Navarro said.

The woman driver got off at the next exit and headed back to search for the cat, slowing down to 35 miles (56 kilometers) an hour in the carpool lane—the innermost lane.

When they found the animal, the male passenger jumped out and grabbed the kitty, while the driver blocked traffic, causing a queue of cars.

“Another car comes up behind them and swerves to the left to avoid rear-ending them, clips the left rear of the last car” sending it careering towards the man holding the cat, said Navarro.

“The driver of that car swerves right to avoid the pedestrian, and ends up going across all lanes and hitting a semi-truck.”

Meanwhile, the man holding the cat hopped the center-divider to get out of the path of the car—dropping the animal in the process.

Three vehicles were damaged in the incident, though no one was injured. And the cat? “He doesn’t get hit, he doesn’t get hurt.

He made it across on his own,” said Navarro. — AFP