LOPBURI (THAILAND), Sept 2 — A young Thai man was mauled to death by American Bully dogs, left at his home in Lopburi Province.

The dogs, belonged to his 23-year-old policeman brother, Apisit, who left for work in Bangkok on Friday night, reported Khaosod English.

The attack was captured on a CCTV camera showing the 18-year-old victim trying to flee downstairs to a bedroom, but failing to close the door in time.

His father later found the young man inside the room with the two dogs, both his ears missing and with many other serious wounds and blood all over.

The dogs were locked up as of Saturday with the owner, who said the two are normally gentle.

Apisit, stated he was disturbed by attacks on social media which blamed him for his brother's death, pleading for understanding in light of his family’s immense loss.

He said his father is severely stressed, and that his mother fainted and is inconsolable.

Apisit said at the time of the incident, his father was at work and his mother had gone to see a doctor, while he was on night shift and didn’t return home in the evening as usual.

He had left the three American Bullies with his younger brother, and suspected the two, Fino and Tesla, became stressed because he didn’t come home in the evening as usual apart from the possibility that his brother might have played with them incorrectly or inappropriately.

The accumulated stress from not seeing Apisit, combined with this, might have triggered their aggression, which becomes uncontrollable once they start biting and smell blood.

The third dog, Tank Gas, aged four, the mother of the two American Bullies, was injured on her leg.

Apisit said he believed it was from trying to help his brother.

She has since been taken in by a volunteer while the other two will be given up for foster care after finding suitable candidates who are knowledgeable in caring for American Bully dogs as Apisit said the family were unable to keep the dogs now as they reminded them of the tragic incident.

The deceased’s family held a funeral at Wat Luang Thai Talat in Mueang Lopburi District yesterday.

The mother fainted and collapsed to the ground, requiring first aid from relatives as officials brought her son’s body to the hall.

This is the second case fatal case involving the breed in a month.

Three American Bully dogs fatally attacked a 70-year-old man on the street in front of a house in Phu Wiang district, Khon Kaen province on the night of July 24.

In that case, the owner also gave them away for free to those willing to adopt them.