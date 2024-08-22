JAKARTA, Aug 22 — Indonesia’s parliament has postponed the ratification of controversial changes to its elections law that had initially been scheduled for today, due to a lack of quorum, legislator Habiburokhman told reporters.

It was not immediately clear when the ratification would take place. The changes would have blocked a vocal government critic in the race for the influential post of Jakarta governor, and also paved the way for President Joko Widodo’s youngest son to run in elections in Java in November. — Reuters