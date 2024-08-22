KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Sea Group, asserted that the Bayesian superyacht, which sank off Italy, is designed to be “unsinkable”.

Costantino told Sky News that there are no design or construction flaws with the vessel, despite its capsizing in a storm near Porticello, Sicily, on Monday.

The group, which owns the company that built British tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s Bayesian, maintained that their vessels are “the safest in every respect”.

“Being the manufacturer of Perini [boats], I know very well how the boats have always been designed and built,” Constantino was quoted as saying.

He told Sky News that Perini’s sailing ships are known for their exceptional safety and described the structure and keel as “unsinkable bodies”.

Costantino said that the news of the sinking left him feeling both saddened and incredulous. He described the incident as “an unbelievable story, both technically and as a fact”.

It is understood Italian prosecutors investigating the incident are continuing to hold interviews with the survivors.

On Tuesday, investigators questioned the captain for over two hours to reconstruct the events and gather technical details.

Additionally, four British inspectors are in Porticello conducting a preliminary assessment of the incident.

This UGC picture taken on August 18, 2024 and released as a courtesy by Fabio la Bianca/BAIA Santa Nicolicchia shows the luxury superyacht called The Bayesian off Porticello, Palermo, at night. — AFP pic/BAIA Santa Nicolicchia/Fabio la Bianca

Sky News reported that the investigation will cover all relevant aspects of the incident, including the vessel’s design, stability, and operation, as well as the impact of the weather conditions. Of the 22 people on board, 15 were rescued.

On Wednesday, divers recovered five bodies, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to six. One more person remain missing.