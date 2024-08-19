WASHINGTON, Aug 19 — US Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump has shared posts depicting images of fans of pop star Taylor Swift aka Swifties endorsing him.

The trouble is that those images were AI-generated and Swift very likely had nothing to do with them, but that didn’t stop Trump from declaring “I accept!” on his social media.

An X (formerly Twitter) account that reposts Trump’s posts from TruthSocial, another social media site primarily catering to right-wing or US Conservatives, shared Trump’s latest post that depicts various obviously faked AI posts.

While Swift has not as yet publicly endorsed any of the US 2024 presidential candidates, she did publicly endorse Joe Biden in the last election and encouraged her fans to turn up to vote.

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )( Donald J. Trump - Aug 18, 2024, 3:50 PM ET )I accept! pic.twitter.com/velhE36awT — Donald J. Trump TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) August 18, 2024

As of press time, Swift has yet to make a statement about the fake posts. This is not the first time Swift has been the subject of fake AI posts as Taylor Swift searches were temporarily banned on X after a proliferation of deepfaked porn videos featuring the singer.

Swift had allegedly considered legal action but various AI services including OpenAI have blocked her name as a prompt to forestall any lawsuits so it begs the question which service was used to create those fake posters.