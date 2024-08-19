LONDON, Aug 19 — Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, currently imprisoned, has set his sights on becoming the next chancellor of Oxford University.

Khan’s adviser, Syed Zulfi Bukhari, told UK-based news website The Guardian that Khan, 71, had applied for the position, with elections set to take place in October. The role is to replace Chris Patten, the former Conservative minister, as the university’s chancellor.

Khan, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been imprisoned for the past year, facing multiple charges. He was ousted through a no-confidence vote in Pakistan’s parliament, allegedly backed by the army. Despite his current legal troubles, Khan remains a significant figure both politically and within the academic world.

A graduate of Oxford’s Keble College, Khan studied politics, philosophy, and economics in the 1970s while representing the university’s cricket team.

The Guardian reported that his qualifications include an eight-year tenure as chancellor of the University of Bradford. His previous experiences and longstanding connection with Oxford may give him an edge in the election.

The ceremonial role of chancellor at Oxford University, though non-executive, holds significance in appointing the vice-chancellor and participating in the university’s fundraising and advocacy. Khan’s candidacy has been made possible by recent changes to voting rules, which now allow online participation for graduates and staff.

According to the report nominations for the chancellor position closed on Sunday, though Oxford University has stated that a final list of candidates will only be confirmed in October. Among the other potential candidates are Elish Angiolini, former lord advocate of Scotland, and Margaret Casely-Hayford, a former chair of Shakespeare’s Globe.

Historically, the role of Oxford chancellor has been held by prominent political figures, such as Robert Dudley during the reign of Elizabeth I, and Oliver Cromwell as lord protector. Khan’s supporters hope his legacy as a global leader and cricketing icon will resonate with voters.

Voting for the chancellor will take place online from 28 October. Only Oxford graduates and the university’s academic staff will be eligible to participate in the election.