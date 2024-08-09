PHNOM PENH, Aug 9 — Donating to Buddhist monks and temples is common practice in Cambodia but the the public is now being asked to stop donating energy and sugary drinks as well as anything deemed unhealthy.

Kiripost reported Dr Bun Socheat, a diabetes specialist, saying that more monks are diabetic than the general population.

His reasoning is the cause could be that monks are only allowed to eat twice a day but are allowed to drink.

Monks also faced challenges in getting exercise compared to other people who can easily burn off excess calories by indulging in sports and recreational activities.

The deputy chief at Cambodia’s Foreign Affairs Office also confirmed that diabetes had a high rate among monks.

Pagoda chiefs have now resorted to restricting energy drinks to only one can a day for young monks, while some pagodas are now offering the less sugary alternative — milk.

One in 16 adults in Cambodia have diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) or 6.3 per cent of the adult population.