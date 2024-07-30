KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Australian universities are facing mounting criticism over their alleged practice of awarding degrees to international students who lack basic English proficiency.

The primary accusation is that a relentless pursuit of foreign student fees has led to a decline in academic standards, The Guardian said in its report yesterday.

Academics and students alike have expressed concerns about the increasing number of overseas students who struggle with English language skills.

They argue that the reliance on international student revenue has created a system where academic integrity is compromised.

Many claim to have witnessed firsthand the difficulties faced by students who cannot understand lectures, write essays, or participate in class discussions effectively.

A lecturer at a prestigious Australian university revealed that in recent years, up to 80 per cent of her arts students were international students who often paid hefty tuition fees of around US$300,000 (RM1.4 million) upfront.

“Most can’t speak, write or understand basic English,” she was quoted as saying.

“They use translators or text capture to translate the lectures and tutorials, translation aids to read the literature and ChatGPT to generate ideas.

“It’s mind blowing that you can walk away with a master’s degree in a variety of subjects without being able to understand a sentence.”

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) has further exacerbated the problem, as students can rely on AI tools to complete assignments and circumvent language barriers.

This has raised questions about the authenticity of academic work and the value of the degrees awarded.

The financial relationship between universities and the international education industry has also come under scrutiny.

Critics point to the ownership of a significant stake in IDP Education, a major student recruitment company, by a group of Australian universities.

This raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the prioritisation of profit over academic quality.

The Australian government has responded to the criticism by tightening English language requirements for international students.

However, academics argue that these measures are insufficient and that universities must implement stricter internal quality control measures.

The issue has broader implications for the reputation of Australian higher education globally. If the perception persists that degrees can be obtained without adequate English proficiency, it could damage the credibility of Australian qualifications.

An anonymous academic claimed that faculty supervisors and coordinators faced intense scrutiny if students failed their courses.

“It breaks my heart reading essay after essay with a strong suspicion students couldn’t have written it,” said the academic.

“The writing is on par with mine but when I ask [students] what a citation and a reference is, they have no idea.

“I’ve interviewed students after grading with suspicions and they could not tell me a single thing about the entire semester, yet wrote beautiful posts online and a beautiful essay.”

Dr Andrew Paterson, a former social work lecturer at Flinders University, observed that over half of the students in his master’s programmes exhibited clear language difficulties.

Ultimately, the controversy highlights the complex interplay between education, commerce, and immigration in Australia.

As the demand for international education continues to grow, it is essential to strike a balance between generating revenue and maintaining academic standards.

The focus on profit over academic quality has had a detrimental impact on both domestic and international students.

Domestic students find themselves in classrooms with a significant number of peers who struggle to participate in discussions or contribute meaningfully to group work.

This can create an uneven learning environment and affect the overall quality of education.

International students who do possess adequate English skills often feel overwhelmed by the challenges faced by their classmates. They report carrying a disproportionate workload in group projects and feeling frustrated by the lack of academic rigour.

Khan Lewanay, an international student residing in Australia for over a decade, expressed concern that universities’ leniency towards students with inadequate English skills negatively impacted everyone involved.

“The reality is these universities don’t even care about us, these ‘third world’ students, getting an education,” he said.

“Many ... students don’t speak the language, let alone have language capabilities to do a master’s degree.”

Lewanay described his journey from a promising student to feeling exploited and academically compromised by the university system. He attributed this to exorbitant tuition fees and a subpar educational experience.

Furthermore, the reliance on AI tools has eroded the value of traditional academic skills such as critical thinking, writing, and research.

As students become increasingly reliant on technology to complete their work, their ability to develop these essential skills is compromised.

The broader academic community is also affected by the decline in standards.

The proliferation of degrees awarded to students with questionable qualifications undermines the value of higher education as a whole. It raises doubts about the knowledge and skills possessed by graduates entering the workforce.

Ultimately, the crisis of confidence in Australian higher education is a complex issue with no easy solutions.

It requires a concerted effort from universities, governments, and the education industry to restore academic integrity and ensure that the pursuit of profit does not come at the expense of educational quality.