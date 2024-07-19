NEW DELHI, July 19 — Five Indian airlines announced disruptions to their booking systems today, matching widespread technical problems reported by flight operators around the world.

“Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage,” IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, said in a post on social media platform X.

“During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted.”

The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today pic.twitter.com/xsdnq1Pgjr — Akshay Kothari (@akothari) July 19, 2024

National carrier Air India said its systems had been “impacted temporarily due to the current Microsoft outage”, causing travel delays.

Budget operator SpiceJet said it had reverted to manual check-ins and boarding after “technical challenges”.

“Our teams are diligently working with our service provider to resolve these issues promptly,” the airline said.

Akasa Air and Vistara also reported outages.

Delhi Airport in India’s capital said it was “working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience” to passengers.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that passengers were “stranded” in the coastal holiday hotspot Goa as a result of a technical glitch with the airport’s check-in system. — AFP