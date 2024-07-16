BRUSSELS, July 16 — Top officials from Britain and the European Union yesterday held their first face-to-face talks in Brussels as the new Labour government looks to “reset” ties after Brexit.

Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer — who won a huge majority at elections this month — has vowed to turn a page with the EU after years of bad blood under the previous Conservative government.

In a first step, Britain’s minister for EU relations Nick Thomas-Symonds had a sit-down with Brussels’ pointman on ties with the UK Maros Sefcovic.

“As we work to reset the relationship, we discussed strengthening security and economic co-operation — to create a safer and more prosperous Europe,” Thomas-Symonds wrote on X.

Sefcovic described the meeting as constructive and said he was “looking forward to our cooperation”.

Britain’s new prime minister has vowed to reduce trade frictions with the EU, and forge closer security arrangements.

But Starmer is also adamant his government will never reverse Brexit nor seek to be part of the European single market.

The EU has said it is willing to consider proposals from London to improve ties, but is unwilling to reopen the painstakingly negotiated deals that sealed Britain’s exit from the bloc.

Starmer — who kicked off his premiership with a trip to Nato’s Washington summit last week — will host leaders from around Europe at a meeting in Britain’s Blenheim Palace on Thursday.

The summit will provide a key platform for the new leader to float his ideas on closer ties in a series of meetings with EU counterparts. — AFP