CAIRO, July 14 — Islamist group Hamas has not withdrawn from ceasefire talks after this weekend’s deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza, one of the group’s senior officials said today.
The statement from Izzat El-Reshiq, a member of the political office of Hamas, also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to derail efforts by Arab mediators and the United States to reach a ceasefire deal.
Two Egyptian security sources at ceasefire talks in Doha and Cairo had said on Saturday that negotiations had been halted after three days of intense talks. — Reuters
