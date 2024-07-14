CAIRO, July 14 — Islamist group Hamas has not withdrawn from ceasefire talks after this weekend’s deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza, one of the group’s senior officials said today.

The statement from Izzat El-Reshiq, a member of the political office of Hamas, also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to derail efforts by Arab mediators and the United States to reach a ceasefire deal.



The escalation in attacks by Netanyahu and his government aims to thwart efforts to end conflict, Reshiq said.Two Egyptian security sources at ceasefire talks in Doha and Cairo had said on Saturday that negotiations had been halted after three days of intense talks. — Reuters