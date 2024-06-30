YALA (Thailand), June 30 — A woman was killed and 18 others, including eight policemen, were injured in a car bomb explosion in Yala, southern Thailand, early this morning.

Bannang Sata police chief, Police Colonel Ranon Surawit, said in the incident that occurred at 10.10 am local time, a homemade bomb exploded in front of a police flat.

He said initial investigation revealed that the bomb was attached to a vehicle parked in front of the flat and was detonated.

Police flats, houses and dozens of vehicles nearby also suffered damage due to the powerful explosion, Ranon said.

“A 45-year-old local woman died while 18 other people were injured, including five, who were seriously injured.”

He said all the injured victims are receiving treatment at Bannang Sata Hospital.

Ranon added that the police are tracking down individuals and groups involved in the incident. — Bernama