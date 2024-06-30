YALA (Thailand), June 30 — A woman was killed and 18 others, including eight policemen, were injured in a car bomb explosion in Yala, southern Thailand, early this morning.
Bannang Sata police chief, Police Colonel Ranon Surawit, said in the incident that occurred at 10.10 am local time, a homemade bomb exploded in front of a police flat.
He said initial investigation revealed that the bomb was attached to a vehicle parked in front of the flat and was detonated.
Police flats, houses and dozens of vehicles nearby also suffered damage due to the powerful explosion, Ranon said.
“A 45-year-old local woman died while 18 other people were injured, including five, who were seriously injured.”
@tk_114433 511แฟลตตำรวจบันนังสตา จ.ยะลา#3จังหวัดชายแดนใต้ #ข่าวด่วน เสียงต้นฉบับ - TOE_PATTANIAdvertisement
He said all the injured victims are receiving treatment at Bannang Sata Hospital.
Ranon added that the police are tracking down individuals and groups involved in the incident. — Bernama