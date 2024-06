BERLIN, June 23 — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today he was “concerned” about the prospect of a victory for the far-right in France’s upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

“I am concerned about the elections in France,” Scholz told public broadcaster ARD. “And I hope that parties that are not (Marine) Le Pen, to put it that way, are successful in the election. But that is for the French people to decide,” he added. — AFP