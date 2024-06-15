BARI (Italy), June 15 — From bear hugs to looks that could kill, G7 leaders may have put on a show of unity at an Italy summit this week — but it was not all la dolce vita.

Footage of the leaders singing “Happy Birthday” to Germany’s Olaf Scholz at Joe Biden’s urging was the perfect display of Group of Seven cooperation.

Thursday’s welcoming embrace between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the summit host, and Britain’s Rishi Sunak was so enthusiastic it went viral.

“Giorgia is fantastic,” Sunak told reporters yesterday, highlighting the two right-wing leaders’ cooperation on migration and defence issues.

Advertisement

But there was no such love between Meloni and France’s Emmanuel Macron, who have long had a fraught relationship and sparred over abortion rights.

After Macron expressed regret for the state of abortion access in Italy, Meloni accused him of using the summit for electioneering, with a snap legislative vote due in France within weeks.

The Italians were also irritated by Paris jumping the gun in announcing a new US$50-billion loan for Ukraine before it was sealed, diplomatic sources said.

Advertisement

As Macron arrived at a formal dinner on Thursday night, Meloni was pictured shooting him a steely glare.

‘Meander in chief’

Biden missed the dinner, with aides citing a packed schedule — although Italian media reported the 81-year-old was tired as he campaigns for re-election in a November vote.

The president’s health is a major issue in the campaign — although his rival Donald Trump turned 78 on Friday.

The media jumped on images of Biden wandering away from the other leaders at a photo opportunity at a golf course, with the New York Post dubbing him “meander in chief”.

Sunak later defended Biden, saying he had gone to talk to one of the parachute jumpers who descended from the skies on the leaders, each bearing a G7 nation flag.

The parachute display briefly looked as if it would end in disaster, with the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen looking on anxiously as one jumper came in fast, before landing smoothly.

Sunak is widely expected to be out of office after July 4 legislative elections. Britain’s newspapers noted he had fewer than expected bilateral meetings.

A reporter asked Biden if he was snubbing Sunak, to which the US president said: “No.”

Pope Francis was the guest of honour Friday, Meloni meeting him at the door of his helicopter.

The pontiff asked how she was. “Still alive,” she quipped, using the line he often uses to deflect questions about his fragile health.

“Well that makes two of us,” the 87-year-old replied.

Meloni accompanied him as the pope was pushed into the main conference room in his wheelchair, G7 leaders and other invited guests standing up to shake his hand.

Argentina’s Javier Milei gave his fellow countryman a big hug, while the pontiff and Biden touched foreheads as they met.

Milei also hugged Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund — which this week voted for almost US$800 million for Argentina.

The G7 leaders were hosted at the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort, an artificial village on the coast in Puglia beloved of Madonna, and where Justin Timberlake had his wedding.

Officers policing the event were not so lucky however. They were housed on a decrepit cruise ship.

Some 2,600 of them had to be moved off the “Mykonos Magic” as the summit opened after reports of filthy and flooded cabins. — AFP