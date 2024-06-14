HELSINKI, June 14 — Finland now suspects that four Russian military planes violated the Nordic Nato country’s airspace on June 10, three more aircraft than previously thought, the Finnish Border Guard said in a statement today.

On Monday, the Finnish defence ministry said it suspected a single Russian military plane of violating the airspace above the Gulf of Finland for about two minutes.

“As the investigation progresses, it has become apparent that in addition to the one Russian plane reported earlier, there is also reason to suspect three other planes of territorial infringement,” the border guard agency said.

The four aircraft were believed to be two bombers and two fighter jets, reaching some 2.5km into Finnish airspace near the city of Loviisa.

“Of course, if these kinds of airspace violations happen, and if they are deliberate and serious, we react to them but the investigation is ongoing and the Border Guard is in charge of it,” Finland’s Chief of Defence Janne Jaakkola told Reuters.

The previous confirmed territorial violation by Russian aircraft occurred in August 2022, the defence ministry has said. — Reuters

