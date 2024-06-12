BANGKOK, June 12 — Thai courts will convene on a trio of politically charged cases next week, including one that could potentially lead to the prime minister’s dismissal, increasing the prospect of more government instability in the South-east Asian country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court said it would hear a case against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on June 18. It stems from a complaint by 40 military appointed senators in May, who alleged that he breached the constitution by making a cabinet appointment.

The court also said it would hold a hearing next Tuesday in a case brought by the country’s election commission that is seeking to disband the opposition Move Forward Party.

The party was the surprise winner of last year’s general election, but failed to form a government after it was blocked by the conservative-royalist establishment.

The court has yet to set a date for the verdicts in both cases.

Meanwhile, influential former premier Thaksin Shinawatra — who returned to Thailand last August after 15 years of self-imposed exile is scheduled to be formally indicted in a criminal court for allegedly insulting the royalty and computer crime on Tuesday.

The court cases have ramped up political uncertainty in South-east Asia’s second-largest economy and roiled its markets.

Srettha, Thaksin and the Move Forward Party deny any wrong doing.

A government spokesperson declined to comment on the court proceedings.

Decades-long struggle

Thailand’s politics has been defined for decades by a struggle between the powerful conservative, royalist camp and their rivals, which initially centred around Thaksin and his political parties but now also includes Move Forward.

A real estate tycoon, Srettha entered politics with the Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai party and has struggled to implement election promises, including firing up the country’s laggard economy and a cash handout scheme for 50 million Thais.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters on Tuesday that Srettha was continue to work in “full capacity”.

“There is no problem at all,” he said.

The main opposition Move Forward party is also under scrutiny from the same court that is considering Srettha’s case for a campaign to reform the country’s royal insult — or lese majeste — law.

The law, which protects the monarchy from insult and defamation, carries a punishment of up to 15 years jail for each perceived offense. It has been applied to prosecute over 270 people since 2020, according to a legal aid group.

Move Forward won massive youth support with its lively progressive agenda that was amplified by a sophisticated social media campaign, brushing aside military-backed parties in the 2023 polls and securing 30 per cent of the seats in the lower house.

If it is found in breach of the constitution, the party could be dissolved and its executives banned from politics for a decade.

A party spokesman did not respond to a call seeking comment.

In January, the Constitutional Court ruled in an earlier case that Move Forward’s plan to amend lese majeste laws was a hidden effort to undermine the monarchy. The court ordered the party to stop its campaign, which Move Forward did.

In 2020, the Move Forward’s predecessor party, Future Forward, was dissolved over a campaign funding violation.

Future Forward’s dissolution was among the factors that triggered massive anti-government street protests in 2020, calling for the removal of then Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha and reform of the monarchy. — Reuters