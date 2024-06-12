LONDON, June 12 — A 28-year-old man has been charged with using threatening behaviour after Brexit talisman Nigel Farage was pelted with projectiles while campaigning for the UK general election, police said today.

The incident occurred as Reform UK leader Farage was on the top deck of his open-topped campaign bus in Barnsley, northern England, yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said they had charged Josh Greally, 28, with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

He has been released on bail and will appear at court on June 26.

It is the second time in a week that Farage has been targeted on the campaign trail, with a 25-year-old woman charged last week with throwing a milkshake at him.

Video footage of the latest incident shows Farage ducking for cover as a white object hits the bus, before a man in a red hoodie picks up what appears to be a coffee cup from a bin and throws it at him.

Neither object hit the former UKIP leader.

It then shows the man engage in a brief scuffle with what appears to be a group of workmen before being tackled by police.

Farage told reporters he believed the objects were some wet cement and a coffee cup.

“I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country,” he later wrote on X, formerly Twitter. — AFP