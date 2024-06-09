SRINAGAR, June 9 — At least 10 Hindu pilgrims were feared dead in India’s northern Jammu region after militants attacked the bus they were travelling in, which then fell into a gorge, a state official said today. — Reuters
Ten Hindu pilgrims feared dead after militant attack in India’s Jammu, official says
Sunday, 09 Jun 2024 11:46 PM MYT
