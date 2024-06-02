SEOUL, June 2 — The United States, Japan and South Korea agreed to hold new trilateral joint exercises this summer, a joint statement issued by US Department of Defence said today, after a meeting of the three allies' defence ministers.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Japan's Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-sik met today in Singapore on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security summit there.

The three "committed to continue to strengthen trilateral cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond," according to the statement.

The three also agreed to establish a Trilateral Security Cooperation Framework this year in an effort to institutionalize their three-way defence cooperation.

The top defence officials of the three countries criticised North Korea's recent launches of ballistic missiles and a military spy satellite using ballistic missile technology as a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. — Reuters

