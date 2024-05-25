WILMINGTON, Delaware, May 25 — US President Biden will deliver the commencement speech today at the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, amid conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The speech before some 1,000 US Army cadets is part of a push by Biden to highlight the administration's efforts to support active and retired military personnel. They include a bipartisan law he signed two years ago to help veterans who have been exposed to burn pits or other poisons obtain easier access to healthcare.

Biden is scheduled to participate in Memorial Day services at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Monday. A week later, he will travel to Normandy, France, to participate in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

Biden is expected to give a major speech about the heroism of Allied forces in World War Two and the continuing threats to democracy today.

As vice president, he twice addressed a graduating class of cadets at the academy about 64 km north of New York City, but this will be the first time he does so as president.

Donald Trump, Biden's Republican challenger in the 2024 election, was the last president to speak at a West Point commencement, in 2020.

College campuses nationwide have erupted in sometimes-violent protests over Biden's support for Israel's war against Hamas following the militant group's October 7 attack. Students have used commencement speeches at colleges such as Harvard, Duke and Yale universities to protest Biden's actions.

Earlier this month, the Democratic president gave the commencement speech at Morehouse College, a historically Black men's college, where protests were sparse.

Protests are unlikely at the military academy, which was founded in 1802 by President Thomas Jefferson to train Army officers and has produced some of the United States' greatest generals, including two who went on to become president.

Trump, meanwhile, has seen some of his support from the military community erode.

In 2016, he won 60 per cent of voters who said at the time that they served in the military, according to exit polls conducted by NBC News.

That figure dropped to 54 per cent in 2020, according to NBC News.

In 2020, Biden won 44 per cent of voters who said they served in the military, according to the data. — Reuters