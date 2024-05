LONDON, May 19 — British foreign minister David Cameron said today violence in the Darfur region of Sudan may be a crime against humanity.

“I am deeply concerned by highly credible reports that some of the violence in Darfur is ethnically motivated,” Cameron said in a statement published on the government website.

“The ongoing pattern of violence in Darfur, including apparent systematic attacks against civilians, may amount to crimes against humanity.” — Reuters

