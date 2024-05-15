BRUSSELS, May 15 — The European Union urges Israel to end its operation in Rafah immediately as the operation disrupts the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and is leading to more internal displacement, famine and suffering, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

“The EU is calling on Israel to refrain from further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and reopen the crossing point of Rafah. Should Israel continue its military operation in Rafah, it would inevitably put a heavy strain on the EU’s relationship with Israel,” Borrell said in a statement posted on X.

Borrell also said that under International Humanitarian Law, Israel must allow and facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians, citing International Court of Justice orders.

He added that, in this regard, the EU also condemns the attack by Hamas on the Kerem Shalom crossing, which has further obstructed the delivery of humanitarian relief. — Reuters

