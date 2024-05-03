WASHINGTON, May 3 — US President Joe Biden’s administration will allow certain immigrants illegally brought to the US as children greater access to federally run health insurance, the White House said today, addressing a sensitive issue ahead of elections in November.

With the move, an estimated 100,000 previously uninsured participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, or Daca, are expected to enrol in the Health Insurance Marketplace and Basic Health Program, both created under the Affordable Care Act, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said.

The Daca programme was launched in 2012 under former President Barack Obama, to whom Biden was vice president. The programme offers deportation relief and work permits to so-called “Dreamer” immigrants who were illegally brought to the US as children or overstayed a visa.

“Dreamers are our loved ones, our nurses, teachers and small business owners,” Biden said in a statement. “And they deserve the promise of health care just like all of us.”

Advertisement

Daca enrollees will have access to related financial assistance, such as tax credits and reduced out-of-pocket costs under the change, which will be effective November 1, according to a White House fact sheet.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about any costs to the US government.

Immigration has emerged as a top issue for voters ahead of the US presidential election in November pitting Biden, a Democrat, against Republican former President Donald Trump. Biden has sought to balance a tougher approach to border security with policies that protect asylum seekers and others in the US illegally.

Advertisement

Trump, an immigration hardliner, tried to end Daca during his presidency but was denied by the US Supreme Court. About 530,000 people are currently enrolled in the programme, which remains subject to an ongoing legal fight.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said yesterday that people without health care insurance delay preventative or routine medical care, leading to unnecessary costs later.

The regulation will give Daca participants access to the Basic Health Programme, which serves low-income residents, according to a White House fact sheet.

The change will not open access to two other low-income programmes, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as was initially proposed in 2023. — Reuters