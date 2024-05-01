SYDNEY, May 1 — Australia’s prime minister today declared violence against women a “scourge” and a “national crisis”, days after protests in several major cities.

Meeting state premiers, Anthony Albanese announced a raft of measures and funding to tackle “toxic male extremist views”, curb deep fake pornography and fund help for victims.

Albanese told Australians that “we all have to take responsibility” for stamping out violence.

So far this year, 28 women have been killed in the country — an average of one death every four days.

Advertisement

By comparison, 14 women died in the same period last year.

The deaths have sparked a reckoning, with domestic violence survivors and support services demanding stricter laws at nationwide protests last week.

Albanese announced Wednesday this would include new legislation to ban deep fake pornography and additional funding for the country’s online watchdog to pilot age assurance technologies.

Advertisement

He also announced A$925.2 million (RM2.9 billion) in funding to bolster support services for those fleeing violent situations.

Among the deaths that have rocked the country is that of Molly Ticehurst, a 28-year-old mother who was allegedly murdered last month by her former partner after he was given bail for other serious alleged offences.

These included the alleged rape, stalking and intimidation and destruction of Ticehurst’s property.

New data from the Australian government shows that between 2022 and 2023, there were 34 female deaths by a former or current partner, a 28 per cent increase from the previous year.

But last year’s figure remains one of the lowest in the 30 years of data collection.

Our Watch chief executive officer Patty Kinnersly told AFP every death reflected a woman who had been “robbed” of her future.

“This is why the only acceptable number is zero,” she said. “Violence against women in Australia is a national crisis, but this violence is preventable.” — AFP