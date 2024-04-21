WASHINGTON, April 21 — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s election campaign reported yesterday it raised US$15 million (RM71.8 million) in March, a significant increase from the prior month.

Trump has persistently trailed Democratic President Joe Biden in fundraising as they prepare to face off in the November 5 presidential election.

It was not clear from his financial disclosure submitted to the Federal Election Commission if Trump gained any ground in the fundraising battle. Biden was also due yesterday to report his campaign’s financial situation at the end of March.

Trump previously reported he raised nearly US$11 million in February. — Reuters

