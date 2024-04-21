TAIPEI, April 21 — Taiwan’s defence ministry said today it will discuss with the United States how to use funding for the island included in a US$95 billion (RM454.5 billion) legislative package mostly providing security assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

The United States is Taiwan’s most important international supporter and arms supplier despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Democratically governed Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, which views the island as its own territory. Taiwan’s government rejects those claims.

The defence ministry expressed thanks to the US House of Representatives for passing the package yesterday, saying it demonstrated the “rock solid” US support for Taiwan.

The ministry added it “will coordinate the relevant budget uses with the United States through existing exchange mechanisms, and work hard to strengthen combat readiness capabilities to ensure national security and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

Taiwan has since 2022 complained of delays in deliveries of US weapons such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers focussed on supplying Ukraine to help the country battle invading Russian forces.

Underscoring the pressure Taiwan faces from China, the ministry said on Sunday morning that over the previous 24 hours 14 Chinese military aircraft had crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait.

The median line once served as an unofficial border between the two sides over which neither sides’ military crossed, but China’s air force now regularly sends aircraft over it. China says it does not recognise the line’s existence.

On Saturday, Taiwan’s defence ministry said China had again carried out “joint combat readiness patrols” with Chinese warships and warplanes around Taiwan.

China’s defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment outside of office hours on Sunday.

The island’s armed forces are dwarfed by those of China’s, especially the navy and air force. — Reuters